A MAIN road through York has reopened after a crash.
A crash in Crichton Avenue in Clifton, York has now been cleared.
The road was closed both ways due to an accident in the early hours today (September 6) between Burton Stone Lane and Kingsway North Roundabout.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, but the road has reopened.
