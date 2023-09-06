A MAIN road through York is closed after a crash.
There are reports coming in of a crash in Crichton Avenue in Clifton, York.
The road is closed both ways due to an accident between Burton Stone Lane and Kingsway North Roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
