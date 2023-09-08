It extends from the very top end of the scale, with warring nations, to the very bottom end, with more trivial, non-life-threatening behaviour.

Turkish airline Corendon has divided opinion after outlining plans to launch an adults-only sections on its flights which will see children banned from entering.

For an extra £38-£105, adult passengers will have the opportunity to make their journeys in child-free zones and enjoy a 'calm and relaxed flight.’

Anyone who thinks the absence of children on any form of public transport is the answer to a stress-free journey must have spent a life travelling by private jet.

On any mode of public transport good manners or good behaviour has little to do with gender, class, or age. I am not including crying babies, in which case you need to feel sympathy for the parents, not condemn them.

Fair enough, kids can be annoying. I once travelled on a packed train from Bradford to Leeds with a boy of about eight sitting opposite across the table. He spilt some of his Coca-Cola and proceeded to swish is around the table with his hand. Some of it ran across to my side. He then squashed an apple core into the middle of it and swirled that around the table too.

Sitting opposite him was an unpleasant experience, but, worse, his mother was sitting beside him looking at her phone and totally ignored what was going on. When they got off, they left all their litter - sticky Coke can, apple core, empty crisp packets - on the table without a second glance.

In many cases of kids misbehaving in public it’s the parents who are the problem in not reprimanding their offspring. There are plenty of examples of well-behaved children of all ages around to prove this point.

On a flight from Amsterdam, I had to suffer an inconsiderate adult who reclined her seat so much that it was virtually in my face. She didn’t look particularly friendly, and must have been aware that the seat would impact me, so, as it’s a short flight, I decided not to challenge her. Fortunately, she raised it after about 15 minutes to eat breakfast.

When we use public transport, we should accept that it is exactly that - public, and you have to take what comes. We can’t be choosy, although we all make snap decisions as to who we sit next to. When people get on buses or trains with few remaining seats, it’s in our nature to quickly scan the passengers and decide who you would rather sit beside. We don’t always make the right decision.

I made the wrong choice on the bus recently, but you can’t smell alcohol on someone’s breath from several yards away. At least kids don’t travel steaming drunk. Then there are those people who are rude to staff, those with ridiculously loud headphones and those who spend the whole trip coughing and spreading illness, something far more common with adults.

At least on a bus or train, if things get out-of-control you can get off and escape. Not so in the air, although adults are routinely ejected at airports for bad behaviour. There’s a case for saying it’s the kids who need protecting.

On one train journey the woman in the seat in front of me pulled down the window blind - which was shared with my seat - so I was left with a potential four-hour trip staring at a piece of beige material. She did not even ask whether I was okay with it - I would have said no - so I pulled it back up. This went on for around 20 minutes until she knew I meant business and left it up.

Adults-only flights? To be honest I’d rather fly across the world in a creche full of screaming toddlers than sit among some adults.