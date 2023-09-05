A MAN suffered life changing injuries during a crash in York when a pedestrian was left pinned against a wall.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian pinned against a wall in Dukes Wharf in the city at around 12.30pm today (September 5).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews released the male pedestrian using crew power and a drag sheet and made the scene safe.
"One male was transported to hospital via road ambulance suffering life altering injuries."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article