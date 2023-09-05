North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian pinned against a wall in Dukes Wharf in the city at around 12.30pm today (September 5).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews released the male pedestrian using crew power and a drag sheet and made the scene safe.

"One male was transported to hospital via road ambulance suffering life altering injuries."