Willow - who is described as a 'medium to large crossbreed' - was brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane because her previous owner could no longer keep her.

Staff at the animal home describe her as a 'sweet natured and gentle girl' who is well-behaved and will make a 'fantastic family pet'.

Staff say she walks well on the lead, is house-trained and can be left for short periods on her own.

"Willow is a little on the shy side when meeting new people," a member of staff at the animal home who has helped look after Willow says. "But once she knows you she is an absolute snuggle monster.

"She is an absolute sweetheart who is missing being part of a family.

"Willow just wants a quiet life with a comfy sofa to chill out on - she would love a family who will let her snuggle up with them and enjoy their company."

Staff at the animal home say Willow prefers to keep herself to herself when out on walks.

"She gets a little unsure when off-lead dogs come up and bother her," the staff member said.

"But otherwise she likes to do her own thing."

Willow will need to be the only dog but could live with children aged 14 years and over.

To find out more about Willow, or to see what other animals like her are available for adoption from the RSPCA at the moment, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.