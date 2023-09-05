A MAN exposed himself in a York car park.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 1.20pm on Monday (September 4) and involved a man described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a grey cap, cream checked shirt and brown trousers.
Read next:
- 'There are still issues to be resolved' - contractor named for landmark York project
- Three sheep found in crashed car near York
- 'Urgent audit needed to find dangerous concrete across public sector'
It occurred near the car park at the Rawcliffe recreation ground.
North Yorkshire Police are asking for people to come forward if they saw the man in the area at the time, or if they can offer any information to identify him.
Please email kate.dickens@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Kate Dickens. Please quote 12230167173 when passing information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article