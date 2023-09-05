North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 1.20pm on Monday (September 4) and involved a man described as white with a pale complexion, 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a grey cap, cream checked shirt and brown trousers.

It occurred near the car park at the Rawcliffe recreation ground.

North Yorkshire Police are asking for people to come forward if they saw the man in the area at the time, or if they can offer any information to identify him.

Please email kate.dickens@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Kate Dickens. Please quote 12230167173 when passing information.