York’s Liberal Democrats had asked for clarity over services - covering Chapelfields, Wigginton, Rawcliffe, Acomb, Poppleton and Dunnington – which they said were the subject of a three-month reprieve in June.

The council said the mainly off-peak and weekend journeys on routes 1,2A,6,10 and 10A will continue once current funding ceases at the end of September.

The administration acknowledged some movement from the bus company, which has agreed to continue to run the at-risk services on a commercial basis without any subsidy.

Executive member for transport Cllr Pete Killbane said: “We have been working to develop our relationship with First as a new administration and this decision shows that has been worthwhile.

“This is a positive first step in our efforts to work with First and all bus companies in York in our efforts to stabilise the bus network.

“We are determined not to repeat the mistakes of the old Liberal Democrat administration that seemed to lurch from one bus crisis to another.”

Cllr Fenton said he expected to see a published decision (Image: Cllr Stephen Fenton)

Cllr Stephen Fenton, Lib Dem spokesperson for transport continued calls for clarity on some weekday evening services, early morning and weekend services.

He said: “We would expect to see a published officer decision, with the necessary background information needed in order to properly scrutinise what this will mean for residents and the bus network they rely on.”

Key funding from the government in September last year under the Liberal Democrat / Green Party administration was dependant upon the council creating a statutory enhanced partnership with local bus operators.

Objectives included meeting customer satisfaction targets and seeing a 25 per cent growth in passenger numbers from their 2018 high.

Also included were targeted fare reductions, some of which began on September 3.

Cllr Fenton said: “In administration, Liberal Democrats worked successfully with bus operators to secure tens of millions of pounds worth of funding to protect and invest in local bus services, including £17.6m in Bus Service Improvement funding that is currently being used to lower young people’s bus fares to £1, and £10.2m to support the move to a fully electric bus fleet in York.

“It is to be hoped that Labour don’t trash this legacy.”

Cllr Kilbane said: “We are currently undertaking a network review that will involve planning services such that they run commercially and with as little subsidy as possible.

“In the longer term, what will make a lasting difference is the development of a Local Transport Plan for the city with ambitious options for increasing bus services both in frequency and reliability.

“That will be great for both passengers and operators who know we are serious about making bus travel an affordable and efficient option for anyone looking to get around the city”.