The friend told York Crown Court she believed a split second action saved her life after she and her passenger, who had had her leg amputated, gave Robbie Mark McHale a lift.

First the 28-year-old Acomb man, who had previously been jailed for manslaughter, tried to drag the amputee from the front passenger seat into the back while the car was moving, said Sam Roxborough, prosecuting.

Then he climbed into the front of the car, pushing her into the footwell. He threatened to kill her friend, who was in the driver’s seat, if she didn’t hand over the car’s keys, and shoved her.

Both women managed to get out of the car. The disabled woman tried to crawl away, but McHale caught her and punched her eight or nine times as she lay on the ground, knocking out two of her teeth and damaging a third so badly it had to be pulled out. She was left with a bloody and swollen face and scratches from a bush.

McHale then tried to drag the friend back into the car but she managed to resist him. He was banned from driving but drove off in the car and wrote it off by crashing into a tree and sending it down an embankment into a ditch off the A645 near Drax Golf Club.

“I would have been dead if he had managed to drag me into the car before he drove off,” the friend said in a personal statement. “For a split second, I nearly got in.”

The disabled woman said: “How lucky I am I wasn’t more seriously injured. I cannot believe he attacked someone who was clearly disabled, unable to defend themselves or get away.”

Mr Roxborough said McHale had been taking drugs in the back of the car as he was driven along in the early hours of April 30, 2022.

Deputy circuit judge Tim Clayson told McHale: “If you can leave drugs, you will almost certainly be able to leave criminal behaviour. That is something which perhaps will determine your future.”

McHale, of Ostman Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to the disabled woman, assaulting her friend, aggravated taking of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 32 months, banned from driving for the same length of time and made subject to a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting either woman or going to any address where either woman was.

His barrister Rhianydd Clement said: “There is nothing which I can say to mitigate the offences.”

At the time, McHale had been drinking and using drugs to deal with a series of deaths of people close to him. He had also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident that led to his conviction for manslaughter.

Police at the scene in Haxby Road, York, in 2015

In 2015, York Crown Court heard how McHale had started a fight in Haxby Road between himself, two co-defendants, and two men, one of whom the defendants left lying unconscious and injured in the road seconds before a taxi ran over him.

Ms Clement told Judge Clayson that McHale suffered from flashbacks, anxiety and depression.

He was now a different man to the one that attacked the two women, she said. He knew what he had to do to reform himself and wanted to change his life around.