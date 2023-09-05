North Yorkshire Police officers have confirmed the identities of the woman and two children who died in the collision on the A61 near Ripon on Sunday (September 3).

A police spokesperson said: "They are Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son, Ihor Bartienieva, aged six and Daria’s step-daughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva aged 15.

"All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon, North Yorkshire, at the time of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with their family members in the UK and Ukraine at this time."

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus.

The Vauxhall and Toyota were travelling south towards Ripley and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.

If you can help the investigation, email Julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230166439.