North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV footage of a man they are hoping to trace in connection with the theft of alcohol and an assault on a security guard at the Asda Superstore in Huntington.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened outside the main entrance at around 4.45pm on Tuesday August 1.

"A man is suspected to have taken bottles of wine and spirits from the shelf and left the store without paying.

"He was approached by a store security guard who was assaulted. Thankfully, he was not injured during the incident.

"We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV image."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Thomas.Dennis@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two and ask for Thomas Dennis.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12230143581 when providing details.