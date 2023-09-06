The event will provide soup, sandwiches, cake and drinks to the wider community of York, including who are vulnerable, refugees and anybody who may be struggling.

The kitchen has been set up by Faizal Mohamudbuccus and Mehboob Surve.

Mr Mohamudbuccus, chair of the York Mosque Community Kitchen, said: "York Mosque has always been at the heart of the community and our doors are always open for people to visit and learn about Islam. This is just another way of maintaining community cohesion.

"We are also working with North Yorkshire Police, City of York Council and Refugee Action York (RAY) to join us and offer advice to anybody who needs it.

The Community Kitchen events will be held at York Mosque (Image: Supplied)

"The aim is to make this a community hub not just for food and drinks but for general advice."

Faizal said they are aiming hold an event every two weeks. The official launch of the Community Kitchen is on Thursday September 14 at 12pm.