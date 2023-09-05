It is believed the majority of the new stores would rebrand as B&M - but no specific sites have been named at this stage.

The deal is said to be worth up to £13 million and B&M, which already has shops in York - said it would provide more detail on the acquisition in an interim results announcement on November 9.

B&M operates existing stores under its own brand in York at Foss Islands and Clifton Moor.

Its website states that there is a scheduled opening of a new store at Monks Cross Shopping Park on October 18.

It also has a store in Bawtry Road Retail Park in Selby.

Wilko has been operating at Clifton Moor in York and has a site at Abbey Walk Shopping Centre in Selby.

The Press asked shoppers in York for their views the day after administrators were called in.

Insolvency experts at PriceWaterhouseCoopers have been in negotiations over a rescue package for Wilko after it fell into administration on August 10.

Talks aimed at saving all 400 of the Wilko stores and 12,500 jobs have been held with HMV owner Doug Putman and he is understood to still be in dialogue with administrators.

It was reported on Monday that his original plan to buy around 300 stores were hit by difficulties related to debts Wilko owes to its suppliers.

The first set of job losses linked to Wilko was announced last week with 269 support centre and distribution workers in Worksop and Newport being made redundant from September 4.