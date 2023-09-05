City of York Council has asked John Sisk & Son to deliver the transformative York Station Gateway project, following a successful, competitive procurement process.

The £25.73 million project is to be delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Network Rail.

John Sisk & Son has been awarded a contract for the £7.8 million York Station Gateway highway works, including the removal of Queen Street bridge, realignment of Queen Street, creation of Station Square and improvements to the cycle and pedestrian routes.

Project partner LNER will go out to tender for the remaining station works phase of the project later this year.

The York Station Gateway project aims to: improve access to the station, by providing an easier and safer experience for people walking, cycling and using the bus, as well as new spaces for taxi drivers introduce welcoming new public spaces for everybody to enjoy, including Station Square showcase the city’s heritage sites at their very best by creating an improved setting for the City Walls and other heritage buildings in the area, as well as improving the walking and cycling routes underneath the City Walls.

Over the past year utilities companies have been carrying out enabling works around Queen Street Bridge ahead of the main works starting later this year. These enabling works are now complete and John Sisk & Son will begin their pre-construction activities with the aim of starting work on site in the coming weeks.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “York Railway station has welcomed visitors and business to our city since 1877 and this project is among the most significant of many changes since then. As well as the transport improvements and welcoming, world-class public spaces, York will see major economic and social benefits, alongside the development of York Central.

“There are still some issues to be resolved, most notably around Blue Badge parking, but I am hugely grateful to everyone involved in the project who has helped us get to this point.”

Andrew Langley, major projects director UK Civil Engineering for John Sisk and Sons, said: “We will engage closely with the travelling public, business owners and residents of York to minimise disruption, and continue our engagement with local schools, employment providers, and community projects in York.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “This scheme is a good example of how we are working in partnership with others to make it easier for people to travel between York and West Yorkshire.

“It is more important than ever to invest in a modern, accessible transport network that supports economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education.”

Paul Rutter, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This is a positive step forward on this key scheme, which will create an improved transport interchange and make the area around York railway station more welcoming.”

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “This project will significantly improve access to the station for everyone and create a much-improved gateway for visitors to the beautiful and historic city.”