Martin Blakey of Unipol said many university students will struggle to find affordable housing this year – and in some cases, ‘supply will simply dry up’.

Further education students are preparing to begin their higher education in September.

Many will apply for purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).

The Press reported earlier this year that York had the highest demand for PBSA in the country.

In a blog for the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) which covered university cities across the UK, Mr Blakey said new bed spaces in PBSA fell by over 50% this year compared to 2020.

A similar picture is expected in 2024 and the charity is predicting a “virtual standstill” in new provision in 2025 and 2026.

Mr Blakey also said that a third of this year's new beds are actually coming back onto the market following refurbishment or building works.

The student housing charity chief executive said: “Unless there is currently a ‘spade in the ground’, actual building is unlikely to happen.

“Developers are struggling to maintain viability because of volatile build and funding costs.”

Alongside shortages in York were other the other university cities of Durham, Manchester, Brighton, Bristol and Glasgow.

Nick Hillman, director of HEPI, said: “The problems stem from high interest rates, which make building new accommodation less affordable, excessive regulation, seen most clearly in Scotland in recent years, and deflation in students’ real incomes, which makes it harder for them to cover rent.”

Clare Marchant from UCAS, the higher education admissions service said: “There are hotspots with accommodation and students are aware of that and just need to research the options as they do their course research.”

One of the knock-on effects of lack of availability in PBSAs is the inflationary effect on the local stock of student housing let by private landlords.

A report from PriceWaterHouseCoopers based on StudentCrowd data says the average annual rent for private student accommodation outside of the capital for the coming academic year is £10,227, compared to a maintenance loan limit of £9,978.

In May of this year, a report based on responses of University of York students between January and February highlighted ongoing concerns with accommodation.

In response to the Russell Group’s cost of living survey and led by Students’ Union research, the price and availability of locations was brought up by students.

Those who completed the survey talked of rent increases of 30-50%, £200+ per week houses and problems with supply of reasonably-priced properties in areas like Tang Hall, Badger Hill and Fulford.