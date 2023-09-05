The £300 payment is part of a Government scheme to support eligible people and has been staggered over three payments.

Those that are eligible receive benefits such as income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit.

The first payment of £301 was paid between April 25 and May 17 for most people on DWP benefits. This was followed by another payment between May 2 and 9 for most people on tax credits and no other low-income benefits.

On the DWP website, it states that a £300 payment will be paid during the autumn "for most people". The Government is yet to confirm the exact dates of the payments.

The payment will be made separately from your benefit payments.

You will not be eligible for the cost of living payment if your benefit is reduced to £0 for the qualifying period. This is sometimes called a ‘nil award’.