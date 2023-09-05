Rossett School in Harrogate is planning a day of celebrations on September 28 - and is inviting former students and staff to join the occasion. Staff said they'd also like to hear from anyone who has Rossett memories or success stories to share.

Headteacher Tim Milburn, himself a former Rossett student, said: “Plans are well underway for what will be a fantastic celebration of our wonderful school.

“It will be a chance for everyone involved in the school both now and in the years gone by not only to remember all our past achievements but, importantly, to look ahead to the many great things to come.”

The school was founded in 1973 and the anniversary celebrations will therefore feature a 1970s theme, with students and staff encouraged to wear fancy dress. Lessons in the run-up to the day will be based on the different eras from the 1970s onwards, while lunch and treats will reflect party food from the decades.

Events during the day will include retro sports, Rossett’s "biggest ever" bake sale, tree planting, burying a time capsule, a bubble release and a whole school photo. The afternoon will feature a ‘Rossett Rocks Fest’ on the field, with a DJ and photo booth.

Former staff and students are invited along later in the day to attend a social event between 4pm and 6pm.

Mr Milburn said the 50th anniversary comes at a time of considerable change for the school, which is working hard to address challenges highlighted in an Ofsted report in January.

The inspection, carried out in November 2022, found that the school "requires improvement" overall - with work on behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management needed.

The report states that "a minority of pupils do not behave well" and "the attendance of some pupils is poor".

While acknowledging there had been some difficult times recently, Mr Milburn said Rossett was responding "proactively" and it was important for the whole school community to work together to build a bright and successful future.

Key developments from September will see the school joining the Red Kite Learning Trust and partnering with Harrogate Grammar School for its Sixth Form provision.

To express your interest in attending the 50th celebrations, or to share your memories or success stories, visit the Rossett School website homepage and click the link to the form.