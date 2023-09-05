Northern has brought its flash sale back and journeys in Yorkshire feature among the five million discounted tickets.

There are one million available for 50p, three million for £1 and a further million at £2.

At the time of writing, you could travel to Kingston-upon-Hull for £1 to co-incide with the arrival of Europe’s largest travelling fair.

Mark Powles, customer director at Northern, said: “Use the new Cheap Fare Finder on our website to bag the date and time that suits you.

“Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ – once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The sale is on now and closes at 6pm on September 7.

Tickets are valid for travel between Monday September 11 and Friday October 20.

Rail users have been disrupted by an industrial dispute which has been running over a year.

There are no signs that the settlement will reach a conclusion any time soon although no further days of strike actions have been announced at the time of writing (September 5).

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) and Aslef unions either walked out or refused overtime over working conditions, job security and pay.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of RMT said at the start of this month that the Rail Delivery Group has formally responded to his union’s latest initiative towards a negotiated settlement of the national dispute.

But he warned that the industrial campaign will continue and that fresh proposals were needed.

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, last walked out on Friday September 1 and refused overtime on Saturday September 2.

It too was confident about the prospect of staging further strikes.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, who are negotiating with the unions said walkouts were ‘deliberately designed’ to cause disruption to passengers.