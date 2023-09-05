North Yorkshire Police are searching for 12-year-old William who left his home in the Foxwood area of the city at about 2.20am this morning (September 5).

Read more:

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "He is described as Asian, about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with collar-length brown hair.

"When last seen he was wearing a green t-shirt with a cartoon pattern, grey joggers, light green Sketcher trainers, and a black baseball cap with patches and badges all over it.

"He was carrying a large green/camo backpack and white headphones.

"Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urgently searching for him."

If you know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 94 of today. Dial 999 with any immediate sightings.