Earlier today North Yorkshire Police said they were searching for 12-year-old William who left his home in the Foxwood area of the city at about 2.20am this morning (September 5).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said at the time: "He is described as Asian, about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with collar-length brown hair.

"When last seen he was wearing a green t-shirt with a cartoon pattern, grey joggers, light green Sketcher trainers, and a black baseball cap with patches and badges all over it.

"He was carrying a large green/camo backpack and white headphones.

"Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urgently searching for him."

Now a police spokesperson has said William has been found safe and well.