A 12-year-old boy missing from home in Foxwood in York has been found safe and well.
Earlier today North Yorkshire Police said they were searching for 12-year-old William who left his home in the Foxwood area of the city at about 2.20am this morning (September 5).
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said at the time: "He is described as Asian, about 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with collar-length brown hair.
"When last seen he was wearing a green t-shirt with a cartoon pattern, grey joggers, light green Sketcher trainers, and a black baseball cap with patches and badges all over it.
"He was carrying a large green/camo backpack and white headphones.
"Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urgently searching for him."
Now a police spokesperson has said William has been found safe and well.
