THREE sheep have been found in a crashed car near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.45pm to Low Field Lane, Scaryingham last night (September 4) after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "Police contacted Fire Control to request our assistance with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a BMW which had lost control and left the road ending in a ditch.
"Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle had absconded leaving two sheep in the vehicle, one on the back seat and two in the boot. Police were able to identify the sheep owner.
"Fire crews released the sheep into the safe hands of a neighbouring farmer who will look after the sheep overnight before being reunited back at home.
"Crew used hydraulic cutters to remove door to release sheep.
"Crew also used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the surrounding area for any possible casualties."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article