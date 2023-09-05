North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.45pm to Low Field Lane, Scaryingham last night (September 4) after reports of a crash.

A service spokesman said: "Police contacted Fire Control to request our assistance with a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a BMW which had lost control and left the road ending in a ditch.

"Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle had absconded leaving two sheep in the vehicle, one on the back seat and two in the boot. Police were able to identify the sheep owner.

"Fire crews released the sheep into the safe hands of a neighbouring farmer who will look after the sheep overnight before being reunited back at home.

"Crew used hydraulic cutters to remove door to release sheep.

"Crew also used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the surrounding area for any possible casualties."