North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.48pm last night (September 4) to Huntington Road in York after reports of issues with gas having been left on in a property.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from York responded to a report of a gas hob that had accidentally been left on all day that was discovered when the occupant returned home to a large amount of gas in the property.

"Prior to the arrival of fire service crews, the occupant opened the front and rear doors of the property and evacuated.

"When fire crews arrived, they evacuated neighbours and assisted in naturally ventilating the property.

"Crews isolated the mains gas supply to the property and stood by until all of the gas fumes had cleared.

"Crews gave the occupant advice regarding staying in the property overnight and also advised them to attend hospital for a precautionary check due to the amount of gas they had possibly inhaled."