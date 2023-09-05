North Yorkshire Police say the driver of a blue Vauxhall Vectra had their car taken off them after a roadside stop in Scarborough at the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "No Insurance Means No Car.

"PS Marshall and PC Manson were busy on patrol one evening when they sighted a vehicle with no insurance on the A170 at Ayton.

"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for the no lnsurance offence."

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.