I’ve just been to the York City FC shop to buy a scarf and beanie hat for my daughter’s birthday.
I was told there were none available as it wasn’t winter yet.
Given that football scarves are portable emblems of support, not winter warmers, I was astonished.
This, together with the woeful performance on the pitch, makes me wonder if the club deserves the loyal support of my daughter and grandson at their matches?
Sue Humphries, Forest Way, York
