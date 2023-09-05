Could the accruing billions shunted off for the HS2 vanity project, now with a pronounced limp, have addressed our current multiple rail problems and challenges?

We’re ‘blessed’ with a rail system that’s plagued by cancellations, delays, unreliability, lacklustre sandwiches, a ticketing and pricing minefield, cost overruns, threatened ticket office closures, strikes, north/south divide, general inconvenience and customers not passengers.

What’s gone wrong? We’re supposed to be the rail pioneering country par excellence - the birthplace of train travel and transport, especially ‘up north’.

We’re a small country and don’t need to get from A to B in a flash, never mind the rest of the alphabet.

Faster isn’t necessarily better. What’s the the point of scenery too blurred to appreciate?

It was Labour that launched this ill-starred project with opportunities for cancellation slipping by ever since, until we’re too far down the line.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York