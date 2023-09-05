Time was called on The Tankard in Wetherby Road, Long Marston, by Sam Smith’s Brewery at the end of the last week.

It is understood the Tadcaster brewery has blamed a lack of sales at the only pub in the village.

The Tankard was managed by young couple Aaron Ridsdel and Ebony Wheatland, who both come from York.

Ebony, 19, said of the closure: “It was a decision taken by the both of us.”

When they were taken on in June, Ebony said brewery owner Humphrey Smith had ‘liked’ Adam’s family.

“He wanted to give us a shot because we are so young,” she said at the time.

The couple had plans to serve ‘traditional pub food’ to make more revenue, but this needed work in the kitchen, such as installing gas tanks.

However, they said the brewery declined to invest.

“We had a meeting. We left on good terms really,” Ebony added.

This is Ebony’s first pub as manager, though she has previously done bar work.

Aaron, 20, has had management and hospitality roles across the county with IHG and Best Western Hotels.

Ebony said: “It’s been a good experience. We have learnt a lot.”

The closure means an uncertain future for The Tankard.

“I am not sure what he (Humphrey Smith) is going to do with it. People in the village are not very happy. We have had a good two days after were given notice. Everybody came to say goodbye.”

Either way, it’s not the end for Aaron and Ebony, who are now in the running to take over another pub in the area, working for a major pub company.

Rufforth’s City of York Councillor Anne Hook called the closure of The Tankard “really sad,” noting it came as the couple were working on serving food.

Cllr Hook added there has been many comments on Rufforth’s community Facebook page lamenting the loss of the pub.

Rufforth Parish Council chairman Peter Rollings said The Tankard had its regulars, but obviously, not enough of them. He had been in a few times.

“It had been closed a number of years. The future of the pub all depends on the brewery. It’s a pity to lose it. It was great to have it open again.”

He added of Aaron and Ebony: “I think they were doing a good job.”

Sam Smith’s Brewery has many empty pubs in the area. They include the nearby Sun Inn at Long Marston, the Rose and Crown at Askham Richard, and the New Inn at Wetherby.

The brewery has recently re-opened pubs in Tadcaster but it still seeks management couples with it running advertisements on its website.

The Press sought comment from Sam Smith’s Brewery.