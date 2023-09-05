That’s the message from York Samaritans today as the cost of living crisis continues to affect people’s mental health.

The charity says there is clear evidence of a link between financial problems, mental health and suicide – and that nationwide there has been a ‘small but sustained’ increase in calls for help as the cost of living continues to rise.

But it says that, despite the taboo around talking about suicide, there is evidence that asking someone if they are feeling suicidal can help, by giving them a ‘crucial opportunity to open up … and seek help’.

Speaking ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday (September 10) David Moyles, the branch director at York Samaritans, said the charity was keen to dispel fears that talking about suicide would make things worse.

He said: “It could help save someone you love.

“Life for a lot of people is tough right now, and no-one should feel ashamed about sharing what’s challenging them or feel like there’s no one they can turn to.

“It’s crucial that we all look out for each other. Ask anyone you’re concerned about direct questions to allow them the time and space to express what they’re really going through.

“Suicide can be preventable, and everyone has an important role to play.”

David Moyles, the branch director at York Samaritans (Image: York Samaritans)

Colin Jackson, a Listening Volunteer at York Samaritans, added: “If someone is feeling suicidal, they might be distant or distracted or feel disconnected.

“Asking someone directly if they’re having suicidal thoughts can give them the chance to tell you how they feel.

“You don’t have to be an expert, just being there to listen and showing you care can help - letting them know they’re not a burden and there’s always someone they can turn to.

“Suicide can be seen as a taboo subject, so it is important people know it is OK to ask things like, “are you feeling suicidal?”. It helps the topic of suicide enter conversations more.”

To help initiate conversations around suicidal thoughts, Samaritans has suggested asking direct questions including ‘Have you thought about ending your life?’ and ‘Are you saying that you want to die?’.

One man told the charity how opening up about his suicidal thoughts had helped him get the support he needed.

“I had a lot of trauma and I never really dealt with the triggers from my childhood,” said the 42-year-old, who gave his name only as Paul.

“It all came to a halt when I tried to take my own life on several occasions. I felt there was no way out – I couldn’t talk to anyone. I felt trapped.

“It was only when I began getting support that I started to accept that something wasn’t quite right. I’ve contacted Samaritans on numerous occasions. I would call at 2am with no hope. I can honestly say that those calls saved my life.

“Now, I find talking to my partner and people close to me helps. Before I wouldn’t because of the stigma, and I was scared to. But I do now, and I can be more honest.”

Last year, volunteers from York Samaritans spent more than 5,000 hours supporting people through the 24-hour freephone helpline.

To find out more about their work and how you can support it visit samaritans.org/branches/york/

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, 365 days a year, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org