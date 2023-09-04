THE cause of a house fire in a York village is being investigated.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called out at 11.48am today (September 4) after reports of a fire at a house in Osbaldwick.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of a house fire.
"On arrival crews extinguished a fire which had spread from an outdoor bin onto hedging and the fascia of the building.
"They used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, small tools and a triple extension ladder. The cause is still under investigation."
