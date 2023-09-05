Stuart Davison, from Hambleton near Selby, has so far made the overland trek to Ukraine nine times.

As The Press previously reported, he was due to be at Copmanthorpe Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, September 16 from 1pm- 2pm with a talk entitled Aid For Ukraine, but due to unforeseen circumstances it will now take place at Copmanthorpe Methodist Church on Saturday , November 25 from 1pm to 2pm.

Organiser, Joan Ridler, said: "Stuart has been travelling to Ukraine since the start of the invasion in February 2022 and has so far made nine trips delivering aid around Ukraine, meeting a variety of needs taking equipment, food, clothes, bedding etc.

"Stuart continues to travel in Ukraine. He left on his latest mission on August 28 and travelled overland, across Europe to Ukraine as planned, however the journey and the aid delivery has taken longer than anticipated.

"These are trying times. He finds every trip a challenge but this one in which he delivered medical aid to a hospital has been particularly harrowing; he has witnessed a great deal of suffering. He will have much to tell us all on his return.

"The next trip will take place on October 28 with further aid.

"Many people in the York area have donated aid and are interested in discovering more about Stuart’s story and that's why we have organised the talk."