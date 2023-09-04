North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened on Brunswick Street in South Bank at about 7.35pm on Friday, August 18 and involved a white high-walled Renault Luton van turning onto Brunswick Street from Albermarle Road, which then collided with a parked grey Ford Fiesta, causing substantial damage to the vehicle, before it was driven away.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information about the Renault Luton van and its driver.

"The vehicle has marks on the left-hand side wall of the rear box, and possibly some damage to the front of it.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email matthew.tasker@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC475 Tasker. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230155723.