Not just any church, though. St Lawrence’s on Lawrence Street is York’s second biggest church - coming in after only York Minster.

Manager Beth Maguire preparing for the local beer festival at The Golden Ball in Bishophill in June 2013. Picture:Nigel Holland

In case you think a church is an odd location for a beer festival, it is not that unusual. Back in 2012, former York Press reporter Matt Woodcock, who had swapped journalism for life as an ordained CofE minister, organised a beer festival at his then church - Holy Trinity in Hull. Grantham’s beer festival is also held in a church. So it can be done...

The York CAMRA beer festival runs from September 13-16 next week, at St Lawrence’s. Here, to get you in the mood, are a few photos from some York beer festivals past. Cheers!