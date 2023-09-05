York’s biggest beer festival returns next week - and in a slightly unusual location. For several years, the festival organised by York CAMRA has been held at Knavesmire. But with racecourse bosses wanting to hold an extra meet, it has been moved this year - to a church.
Not just any church, though. St Lawrence’s on Lawrence Street is York’s second biggest church - coming in after only York Minster.
In case you think a church is an odd location for a beer festival, it is not that unusual. Back in 2012, former York Press reporter Matt Woodcock, who had swapped journalism for life as an ordained CofE minister, organised a beer festival at his then church - Holy Trinity in Hull. Grantham’s beer festival is also held in a church. So it can be done...
The York CAMRA beer festival runs from September 13-16 next week, at St Lawrence’s. Here, to get you in the mood, are a few photos from some York beer festivals past. Cheers!
