The county's police force say they want members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen white Mitsubishi Lancer Evo which was stolen from between Sheriff Hutton and Terrington in the early hours of Friday, September 1, and whcih then headed in the direction of York.

A police spokesperson said: "It has registration number V107LAH.

"If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email calum.sutherland@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 12230164687 if you see this vehicle, please call 999."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230164687.