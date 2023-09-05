Part of the road leading to Helmsley from York will be closed at Sproxton for four evenings starting on September 12.

The area affected is part of Low Street just outside the village of Sproxton. Advance warning signage will be in place to advise drivers of the works. Diversion routes will also be clearly marked.

The works are currently programmed to commence on Tuesday, 12th September, and will be carried out under a full road closure between the hours of 19:00 – 00:00 for a period of four nights.

On-site personnel will assist in managing access to properties and businesses within the closure. Please be advised there may be extended periods when access will not be possible due to the nature of the works and physical constraints of the site. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

North Yorkshire Councillor George Jabbour said: “We have seen a number of major road closures taking place in our area in recent months.

"I am pleased that frequent resurfacing works and other improvements to our local road network continue to take place regularly in the division that I represent.

"Adjustment to the start date or the duration of the works may be necessary should unforeseen circumstances arise.

"While I appreciate that the project will cause disruption to residents and businesses, every effort is being made to ensure that inconvenience is minimal.

“I will of course continue to do everything I can to highlight the roads in our rural division that require improvement.”