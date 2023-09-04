There are companies working with the likes of Netflix, Sky, Apple, Amazon Prime Video, BAFTA, Canon, Adidas, Formula 1 and many more.

YorkBID is staging an event next week to showcase how the creative industries are developing new jobs, skills and opportunities in the city.

Reignite: The Economic Impact of Media Arts will shine a light on the growing role of York's media industry, covering businesses such as visual effects, film and TV and games.

It takes places on Thursday September 14 in the Radisson Hotel in North Street at 6pm.

Nine years ago, York was designated as a UNESCO City of Media Arts, global recognition for the city’s rich and diverse output.

But, Reignite will ask how can York use this status to attract more inward investment?

The sector’s leaders will also discuss how it can create clear pathways from primary schools through to higher education allowing the next generation to develop the digital skills the sector needs.

The York BID is staging Reignite in partnership with Aesthetica, the annual York film festival, and Viridian FX, the city-based visual effects studio.

Andrew Lowson, Executive Director of York BID said: “York is home to a lot of innovative businesses doing great things in the creative/ media arts sphere.

“We think a lot of this work maybe goes under the radar and we’d like to help showcase it and celebrate the exciting projects that are being delivered by York businesses.

“I was blown away by some of the global franchises that local people are creating content for, so I am sure attendees who can make the event will be equally enthused.”

Cherie Federico, Director of Aesthetica said: "Reignite is a timely and essential reframing of the city's creative industries.

“We need to look at the economic impact of the media arts, heritage and cultural outputs of our city and how we have an opportunity in York to develop a new knowledge-based economy that supports the next generation of entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

“It's important for the creative industries to be on a par with other sectors such as retail, transport, hospitality, and tourism.

“This sector plays a major role in fuelling the city's economy and we now have the opportunity to do more."

Kit Monkman, Director of Viridian FX said: “I can envision a future in which all of York's residents are proud of the city's designation as a UNESCO City of Media Arts, one in which all of its citizens have access to educational pathways, from primary school to higher education, pathways that offer genuine and unparalleled access to some of the world’s most exciting jobs in games, films and TV. Reignite is a catalyst towards that future.”

For more details and to register to attend, go to: https://reignite-york.eventbrite.co.uk