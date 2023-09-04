The government has urged 150 schools across England which contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) to close affected buildings.

Schools that will be shut for a period of time will see children and teachers reallocated to another space so teaching can continue.

As The Press reported on Friday, safety checks were being carried out at York schools in the South York Multi Academy Trust (SYMAT) chain over the weekend after some schools in England have been forced to close due to safety fears.

Read next:

Today the trust's CEO, Steve Lewis, has said there is no RAAC at Fulford, nothing has come up over the weekend and all SYMAT schools are all scheduled to open, as expected, this week.

SYMAT has five schools in addition to Fulford, all primaries: Dunnington CE; Archbishop of York CE Juniors; Wheldrake and Thorganby CE; Escrick and Bishopthorpe Infants.

On Friday The Press was still waiting to hear back from Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust which has now confirmed that they do not have any RAAC school closures. They have Archbishop Holgate's CE secondary school and 12 York primaries.

And Nicholas Postgate Academy Trust, which includes all of the Catholic schools in York, including All Saints RC have said that none of their York schools affected by the closures.

Currently, the Department for Education (DfE) has not yet shared a timeline for repairs and replacing the RAAC.

However, school leaders have called for 'urgent plans' to be in place to fix the affected buildings.

Hope Sentamu Learning Trust have already confirmed that they have had surveys carried out over the summer break and none of their schools have RAAC.

Hope Sentamu includes Manor CE Academy, Vale of York Academy, Barlby High, Graham School, George Pindar School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary and Skelton Primary.

None of the South Bank MAT schools are affected.

The academy trust, which operates six York schools - Millthorpe, York High, Carr Juniors, Knavesmire, Scarcroft and Woodthorpe.

No schools in York-based Ebor Academy Trust are on the government list to close because of failing concrete.

Ebor, which runs seven schools in York and 16 in Selby, Hull, the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast, say they have completed initial tests at all schools and there are no obvious signs of RAAC.

Ebor has commissioned detailed, intrusive surveys on schools which may be affected because they were built within the timeframe, and awaits results.

All Ebor schools will open for the autumn term as planned.

A City of York Council spokesperson said: "I can confirm that we do not currently have any RAAC school closures in York."