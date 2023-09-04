Slim Chickens, an American-style eatery is set to open up at 12-noon on Friday September 22.

Some 30 jobs have been created in the site of the former Ed’s Easy Diner, upstairs in the outlet, near to other restaurants.

And making the launch extra tasty is the first 30 diners in line will be treated to Slim Chickens' famous hand-breaded chicken tenders, absolutely free of charge!

Originating from the heartland of Arkansas in 2003, Slim Chickens has grown internationally, with the first UK branch opening in 2018 and it now having several dozen, including in Leeds.

READ MORE:

Slim Chickens specializes in serving up fresh, homemade Southern-inspired dishes that promise to transport you straight to the heart of America.

Their signature dish is hand-breaded buttermilk chicken tenders, while their fresh Buffalo wings can come with an array of fifteen handcrafted dipping sauces.

The menu also features sandwiches, wraps, salads, and sides, alongside plant-based options that cater to the vegetarian crowd.

The Slim Chickens famous breakfast is available until 11am, featuring buttermilk chicken tenders, with smoked cheddar cheese a fried egg in Texas toast. You can get this in a bap or breakfast bap; all meals are served with hash browns and orange juice.

The newly designed premises promises a vibrant atmosphere, complete with sleek sports screens broadcasting sporting events.

There is seating for 56 covers (indoor seating only, takeaway and click & collect available), including two impressive double-sided kiosks.

Richard Pigott, Operations Director of Slim Chickens, said: “York is a prime destination for us, and we are thrilled to keep growing our partnership with the McArthurGlen outlets. With our made-to-order, fresh culinary creations, we provide the perfect pitstop for city dwellers, and our Slim Chickens app offers an array of enticing offers, with our new app loyalty programme and weekly saver offers. We simply can't contain our excitement as we prepare to unlock the doors to York.”

Satnam Leihal, CEO, added: “This is already a fantastic partnership for the business and we welcome York, to our growing restaurants within the McArthurGlen outlets. With its unmatched combination of authentic flavours, impeccable hospitality, and stunning setting, Slim Chickens is set to become the go-to culinary destination in York. So, mark your calendars, food enthusiasts, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey.”

The arrival of Slim Chickens comes as McArthurGen in York continues to attract new openings and returnees to the outlet.

Last month saw the re-opening of French Connection after an absence of several years.

Other recent openings include They include Next, Samsonite, Five Guys burgers, 200 Degrees coffee, Tiger of Sweden, Police, Champion, Bubble CiTea, Inter Car Cleaning, Cafe Valarie, Perfume Shop, Carvela, Puma and Hugo.

For more on Slim Chickens, go to: www.slimchickens.co.uk