Forecasters are predicting a “last dose of summer”, with warm spells reaching as high as 32C on Wednesday and Thursday in central and southern England.

In York, temperatures were today (Monday, September 4) due to reach 27C.

But the Met Office predicts the city will remain hot all week, with temperatures hitting 25C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with Thursday peaking at 26C.

The weekend is set to be slightly coller, with both Saturday and Sunday forecast to be 24C.

For the warm spell to be registered as an official heatwave, temperatures need to remain high for three days, with thresholds of 25C or higher for York and North Yorkshire, according to the Met Office.

The change in weather is due to a flow of warm air between a high pressure area in continental Europe and low pressure in the Atlantic.

The unusually hot spell in York looks like it will start to end from Monday, when temperatures will fall to around 21C, with rain forecast.

The hot weather will be welcomed by many Britons underwhelmed by one of the wettest July months on record, followed by a mixed bag of sunshine and rain in August.

But thousands of children will be back in uniform and returning to school this week as their six-week break comes to an end.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “The last time we hit 30C in the UK was on July 7 so almost two months ago and 32C was all the way back to the end June.

“It is a late dose of summer but unfortunately not everyone might be able to make the most of it with school activities.

“Hopefully, for many it will just brighten things up a bit and people won’t be as disappointed with 2023 overall.”

Mr Vautrey warned of the health risks to the vulnerable, stressing the temperatures will be 10C above average for September.

He urged people to stay hydrated and use sunscreen, with UV levels being moderate to high.

“It does bring health risks to people who are vulnerable,” he added.