Police in Scarborough are urgently appealing to find Ashley Short, who is missing from his home in the town.

Ashley, 36, did not attend work this morning, and officers are very concerned for his welfare.

He was last spoken to by a family member at about 5am this morning. He is believed to be in Scarborough.

He is described as white, slim build, 5ft 10ins, clean shaven and with short brown hair.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are searching for him to ensure he is safe and well.

If you know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 81 of 4 September. Call 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.