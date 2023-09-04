Earlier today, police in Scarborough urgently appealed for help to find Ashley Short, who was missing from his home in the town.

Ashley, 36, did not attend work this morning, and officers were very concerned for his welfare.

He was last spoken to by a family member at about 5am this morning. He is believed to be in Scarborough.

He is described as white, slim build, 5ft 10ins, clean shaven and with short brown hair.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police were searching for him to ensure he was safe and well.

But the force has now said Ashley has been found safe and well.