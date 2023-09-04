A MAN has been left with serious facial injuries after an attack in a North Yorkshire pub.
North Yorkshire Police said two men attacked two other men in the Angel Inn, in Easingwold at about 8.50pm on Saturday (September 2).
A police spokesman said: "One of the victims was taken to hospital with a suspected broken jaw and fractured eye socket.
"Officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for information.
"One of the men is described as white, over six feet tall, and a stocky build. He had short dark hair with shaven sides and was wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts.
"The second is described as white wearing a black t-shirt and was on crutches.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Elliot.Mitchell@northyorksire.police.uk
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 733 Mitchell."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230165965.
