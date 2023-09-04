A WOMAN has had her purse stolen at a North Yorkshire supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at Morrisons on Harrogate Road in Ripon on Thursday, August 3 at 3.30pm, when a purse was stolen from a woman in her 80s.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images.
Anyone with information is asked to email richard.coulthard@northyorkshire.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2 then ask for Richard Coulthard.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12230144835 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article