North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at Morrisons on Harrogate Road in Ripon on Thursday, August 3 at 3.30pm, when a purse was stolen from a woman in her 80s.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images.

CCTV of a man police want to speak to after a theft from Morrisons in Ripon (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information is asked to email richard.coulthard@northyorkshire.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2 then ask for Richard Coulthard.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12230144835 when passing on information.