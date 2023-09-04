York Unleashed Comic-Con was back at York Racecourse yesterday (August 3) hosting another fun and friendly celebration of all things geeky.

The people of York and surrounding areas descended on the 150th Unleashed Events comic-con with many coming along dressed as colourful characters from all sorts of geeky genres celebrating the world of comics, sci-fi, fantasy, anime and so much more.

People queuing in the sunshine at the event (Image: Supplied)Organisers said the event has been designed to bring out the mega fan in everyone and there will be plenty of opportunities for those new to the convention scene and for seasoned con-goers to have fun and explore a range of pop culture interests such as superheroes, anime, manga, horror, gaming and Disney.

On the day there were some fantastic movie and TV guests including York actor David Bradley, who played school caretaker Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movies, for fans to meet, as well as movie props and cars for photos to be taken with and over 150 stalls.

York actor David Bradley

Sharon Hall from Unleashed Events said: "The event was simply amazing.

"We had so many people come along in costume and join in the fun, they were outstanding.

"My highlight of the day was watching the media guests Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman in character as Herr Flik and Helga from 'Allo! 'Allo! and Will Mellor - 2 Pints Of Lager and a Packet of Crisps - being interviewed on the courtyard stage, both interviews were so entertaining."

Will Mellor on stage (Image: Supplied)

She said: "It was a fun-packed day with loads to see and do and the feedback we have received has been overwhelming.

"In fact it was so much fun we will be back at the Racecourse on the March 3 next year, full details of the event can be found on Facebook or on our website."

Richard Gibson and Kim Hartman in character as Herr Flik and Helga from 'Allo! 'Allo! (Image: Supplied)

Tickets are available at: https://www.unleashedtickets.co.uk/ourshop/