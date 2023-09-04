The fatal crash happened on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley at around 2.20pm on Sunday (September 3).

North Yorkshire Police said the collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus.

All the occupants of the Vauxhall – a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy – died following the crash.

The force has said that next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries, some of the bus passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, and the two people in the Toyota were uninjured.

The road was closed for emergency services and accident investigators until 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision, or of the collision itself to contact them.

Anyone who can help should email julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass on information for incident 12230166439.