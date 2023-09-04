A VEHICLE fire in a York suburb was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 11.50pm last night (September 3) after reports of a fire in Foxwood Lane, York.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Acomb responded to reports of a fire to an electric bicycle.

"Crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"This was caused deliberately.

"Fire damage was sustained to the wheels only."