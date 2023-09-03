North Yorkshire Police say the North Neighbourhood Policing Team, have been 'garden hopping' today (September 3) with a wanted man in Clifton.

A police spokesman said: "After a short chase our villainous garden hopping friend was apprehended and arrested.

"We’re always game - day or night, rain or shine. If you fancy a game just run off from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team when you know you’re wanted and we’ll sort the rest."

Usually a nocturnal pursuit, garden hopping is where a small group start in one garden and try to get across as many adjacent gardens as possible via any means available.