North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire control received a call from ambulance for a first responder who was in attendance with a female aged in her 20s who was intoxicated and had climbed down onto a sandbank but was unable to get back up.

The incident happened in the Queen's Staith area of the city at around 2.20pm today (September 3).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A crew from York attended and assisted using a triple extension ladder to bring the female back up to hard standing.

"She was left in the hands of the first responder."