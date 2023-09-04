The Yorkshire Military Marching Band and Corps of Drums led the parade of Air Training Corps Cadets, Service Association Standards and veterans through the site to the Memorial Hangar at the Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington for the Drumhead Service of Commemoration.

Representatives of France, Australia, New Zealand and Poland were in attendance, along with civic dignitaries and representatives of the RAF Association, Royal British Legion and Royal Observer Corps Association.

The parade started at 1.45pm with the service itself from 2pm. Afterwards the parade reformed for the ‘Sunset Ceremony’ around the Signals Square, with the lowering of the RAF ensign.

"After a break of three years - this event pays tribute to the service of Allied personnel in the defence of the freedoms we enjoy today," a spokesperson said.

The service was conducted by YAM Honorary Chaplain, Revdered Charles “Taff” Morgan MBE, under the nose of the Halifax bomber in the main hangar.