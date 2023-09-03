A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is closed following a serious crash in the area.
North Yorkshire Police officers said the A61 at Ripon Road near South Stainley is currently closed due to a serious collision.
A police spokesperson said: "The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.
"Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time and find an alternative route."
More on this as we get it.
