A BROKEN down car has been removed from a major road in North Yorkshire.
Earlier today, one land of the A64 westbound from Redhill Field Lane to A162 was closed, causing traffic to build up in the area.
It has now been confirmed that the broken down car in the area has been removed from the road and traffic is easing.
