York RLFC are "delighted" to announce that local band Skylights will perform at the LNER Community Stadium ahead of our clash against Batley Bulldogs on Monday September 18.

The York indie rock band will be playing a 30-minute set from 6.45pm in their first ever performance at the LNER Community Stadium, aiming to create an electric atmosphere ahead of the Knights’ final Betfred Championship home match of the season.

York RLFC said the club is delighted to continue its association with Skylights, whose single ‘Britannia’ has featured as the walk-out song throughout the 2023 campaign.

On playing at the LNER Community Stadium, Skylights guitarist Turnbull Smith said: “We’re massively excited to be performing before the York Knights match against Batley Bulldogs.

“It’s an honour to be able to play at the LNER Community Stadium. In terms of venues in York, it doesn’t get any better.

“We’ve not performed in York since March last year, so it’ll be great to do a homecoming set.

“I’d like to thank Clint and everyone at York RLFC for their support and for their help in pushing ourselves. We can’t wait to be part of an amazing night."

Skylights on stage in Leeds during a previous gig (Image: Supplied)

Turnstiles for this fixture open at 6.15pm and tickets provide access to both the Skylights performance and the Knights’ clash with Batley.

Infusing brit pop and post punk influences from the likes of Oasis, Courteeners and The Verve, Skylights have sold out shows across the country in cities such as London, Leeds and Aberdeen.

The band’s ‘What You Are’ album reached the top 25 in the UK’s Official Album Vinyl Chart last year.

Earlier this year, the band were on the bill with fellow York-based band Shed Seven for their show at Millenium Square in Leeds.

Skylights said they have looked up to Rick Witter and the group for years - so they were "over the moon" to be a part of the special show.

"We've grown a large fan base in Leeds thanks to all the top people spreading our name and sharing our tracks, so when the opportunity to play Millennium Square with York legends Shed Seven was offered to us it took less then a millisecond to say absolutely," Turnbull added.

In February, the band were on stage for a headline show at the legendary King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow.

Turnbull said: "We've all heard the story of how Alan McGee from Creation Records signed Oasis on that special night in 1993.

"I'd heard the story that all the bands that sell out King Tut's get a special bottle of whisky. When we arrived, the place was packed and we got presented with the bottle. It was a very special night."